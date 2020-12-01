Report: Suspects in deadly Henderson shooting left behind 5 crime scenes

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — The alleged suspects in a deadly Thanksgiving morning shooting in Henderson left behind five crime scenes, according to an arrest report. The incident in its entirety encompassed various locations around the city, including a 7-Eleven on Lake Mead Parkway and Center Street, where 22-year-old Kevin Mendiola Jr. was killed.

The report reveals the victims were just innocent bystanders. Those suspects involved allegedly shot at nearly a dozen people that morning.

Four people were shot at the 7-Eleven.

According to the report, there were three suspects: Shawn and Christopher McDonnell and Kayleigh Lewis.

Police say they were in a black car and pulled up next to several drivers and opened fire.

Their exact crime scenes are as follows:

Crime Scene No. 2: Occurred around 12:40 a.m. on Auto Show Drive on ramp to US 95. Victim was driving on Auto Show Drive attempting to get on the freeway when her car was struck by gunfire. She was not hurt.

Crime Scene No. 3: Occurred at Warm Springs near Cadence View Way. Victim was driving southbound on Warm Springs toward Cadence View when a dark-colored car pulled up next to him and fire at his vehicle. He was not struck.

Crime Scene No. 4: Occurred around 12:54 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on Lake Mead Parkway. Surveillance video and witnesses indicated a white female wearing striped maroon jacket, black pants and dark discoloration under left eye and a white male wearing black, long-sleeve shirt and camouflage pants with possible tattoos on his face entered store. Handgun was discharged in the store parking lot, where four people were struck, including Mendiola, who died on scene. The others were transported to the hospital. Three of the victims were inside vehicles, and the fourth in the store.

Later that day, the trio was allegedly involved in an officer-involved shooting in Arizona. They were then taken into custody by Arizona troopers.

Police were able to match the descriptions from witnesses to security camera footage.

Police say they believe Christopher is the one responsible for Mendiola’s death. He is now facing an open murder with a deadly weapon charge.