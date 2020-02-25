Report: Suspect’s family discovered explosive devices after violent rampage

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An arrest report obtained by 8 News Now revealed family members of Daniel Spitler, 39, discovered explosive devices after he violently rampaged through their home. The devices later triggered a Metro investigation and led to Spitler’s arrest.

On Feb. 20, Spitler had a verbal disagreement with his mother, Pamela Spitler, and sister, Patricia Spitler, the report says. He became irate and reportedly threw an open water bottle at his mother’s head and destroyed household items before leaving the residence.

Patricia was cleaning the mess when she discovered a reusable plastic bag next to where Daniel slept. She told police there were “pipe bombs” in the bag, each about 6 inches in length with green fuses affixed to them.

After the discover, Patricia told her mother to call police. According to the report, Pamela refused to do so, as she was afraid Daniel would physically retaliate against them if he was arrested.

Pamela, who believed the bag contained Tupperware, moved it to her storage unit on Decatur.

On Feb. 21, Daniel returned to the residence and became irate again, smashing household items and kick the apartment wall, the report notes. Pamela contacted Metro for help and told responding officers about the violence he perpetrated and the alleged explosive devices.

Pamela gave officers permission to search her storage unit. The report says they found two items of concern that were similar to those described by Patricia in a reusable tote bag and secured the perimeter.

A Nevada State Explosive K9 was brought to the scene, where it alerted authorities to the presence of explosive material.

After obtaining a search warrant, a Las Vegas Fire and Rescue Bomb Squad used a robotic platform to remove the items from the unit and safely disarm them, according to the report. When the items were cut open, an explosive powder reportedly came out.

The report says authorities also found several bullets without casings.

In total, officers say the alleged explosive devices, the powder, and a credit card in Daniel’s name were removed from the unit.

Metro ran tests on the powder and found it contained a highly flammable material used to make explosives as well as ‘lead shot’ for additional fragmentation.

Spitler returned to his family’s residence that evening, and family members contacted authorities.

Spitler was taken into custody and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on two counts of unlawful possession/manufacturing of an explosive or incendiary device.