Report: Suspect wore hazmat suit, sprayed liquid in Walmart to make ‘funny video’ to post online

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A suspect and juvenile that entered a Walmart over the weekend and sprayed a clear liquid around the store and on customers was doing it to make a “funny video,” according to an arrest report released by Metro. The suspect, Aldo Gonzalez is now facing felony charges.

Gonzalez and another unknown male, later described as a ‘juvenile,’ in the arrest report, planned the incident ahead of time and reportedly bought supplies at a Home Depot.

Police responded to the Walmart near the I-215 and Rainbow Boulevard Saturday night around 8 p.m. for reports of a “suspicious person.”

Witnesses told Metro police that one of the males involved was spraying people inside the store with a “clear liquid” while wearing a hazmat suit. According to the arrest report, the juvenile was the one dressed in the white painter’s suit with the spray bottle and Gonzalez was the one recording it on his phone.

The juvenile told police they filmed the incident because he “wants to be famous through Instagram and YouTube by making funny videos,” the report states.

Due to males’ “actions and mode of dress,” as well as the alarm they created in the store amongst employees and customers, officials evacuated everyone inside the Walmart. It was closed for several hours while investigators made sure the liquid was not harmful before customers could go back in to shop.

Witnesses saw Gonzalez and the second male leave in a gray Ford sedan. They notified police of the license plate number, which gave officers an address of the vehicle registration.

LVMPD Flex team members, who drive in unmarked patrol cars and dress in plain clothes, arrived at the residence.

Gonzalez, soon after, pulled up in the car at the residence which led to police taking him into custody. After he was arrested, police saw the juvenile come out of the residence.

Detectives interviewed the juvenile who told police that Gonzalez bought a white painter’s suit prior to the incident. Together, they went to Home Depot and bought googles, a dust mask and gloves. The juvenile found a spray bottle and filled it with water, according to the report.

Gonzalez and the juvenile both told police that the liquid was water, the report states. Officials are still investigating what the liquid was.

Police say presumptive tests taken at the scene indicated that the substance “had a neutral PH and did not appear to contain any chemicals, proteins or bio-organisms.”

None of the people that were sprayed showed any signs of symptoms, and no one was taken to the hospital.

Gonzalez is facing two felony charges including dispersing a hoax substance and burglary.