Report: Suspect who strangled, punched elderly woman in hotel elevator was on probation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of strangling and punching an elderly woman during a robbery at the D Hotel & Casino Jan. 15 was on probation, according to a declaration of warrant obtained by 8 News Now. James Moore is charged with robbery of an elderly person and battery by strangulation of an elderly person.

Around 9:21 p.m. the day of the incident, Metro Police responded to reports that a 73-year-old woman was viciously attacked in a lobby elevator. The man, identified as a black male wearing all black clothing, had reportedly ripped the woman’s purse from her and ran out towards the Fremont Street experience.

According to the report, two witnesses found the victim bleeding and chased Moore across the casino. He then reportedly dropped the purse.

The victim was transported to UMC for examination of her swelling and cuts.

Police obtained surveillance footage of the incident. They observed the victim enter the elevator, followed by Moore. When the elevator reached the sixth floor and the doors opened, video revealed the suspect took the woman into a headlock, threw her to the floor and punched her in the face several times.

Moore reportedly ripped the shoulder strap of her purse from her grasp and the elevator went back down to the casino floor. Once they reached it, he fled. A citizen and hotel security chased him through the casino, and he then exited onto the Fremont Street Experience.

Police interviewed the victim, who entered elevator ‘F’, followed by Moore. She was going up to her sixth-floor room.

When the woman asked the suspect what floor he needed to go to, he did not answer, the report says. She said the suspect proceeded to place her in a chokehold and punched her in the face approximately 10 times.

The victim told police once they reached the casino floor, Moore fled with her purse after ripping it from around her torso. She then notified a citizen waiting for the elevator she had been robbed.

Hotel security located the purse after he dropped it and returned it to the victim.

According to the report, the victim described her alleged assailant as a black male who was taller than her and had small eyes. She said he was wearing dark clothing and a hat.

When police spoke with the woman, they noted there was swelling on her cheeks, eyes and nose.

In the days that followed, officers worked to identify the suspect. They identified two potential suspects and conducted two separate photograph lineups with the victim on Jan. 17 and Jan. 18. The victim was unable to identify her attacker in either instance.

On Jan. 21, a US Parole and Probation officer saw the video of the incident on a local news outlet and recognized the suspect as James Moore, who was under her supervision, the report says. The probation officer reported Moore was an ex-felon for battery with a deadly weapon.

Police created another photo lineup with Moore’s most recent booking photo and five filler photographs. The victim recognized Moore’s features, saying he had similar eyes and features to the man who attacked her.

According to the report, police then visited Moore’s last known address and made contact with a woman who identified herself as Moore’s caretaker. She said he had packed up and left the apartment on Jan. 17. Police showed her a still photograph taken from the elevator surveillance video. She identified the man in the image as Moore.

He was arrested in Los Angeles by LAPD officers on Feb. 6 and is being held on a no bail warrant. Moore is awaiting extradition to Las Vegas.