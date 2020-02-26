Report: Suspect shoots, kills older brother after dispute

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The suspect involved in a domestic-related shooting shot and killed his older brother after the two got into an argument, according to an arrest report released by Metro on Wednesday.

Eric Perry, 44, was arrested Tuesday following the deadly shooting at an apartment complex in the west valley. According to the report, the brothers’ mother called 911 and reported that one of her sons had shot her other son.

Officers responded Tuesday morning around 9:30 a.m. to the Broadstone Flamingo West apartment complex located on Flamingo Road, near El Capitan Way.

Police arrived and found a man, later identified as Richard Perry, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to UMC Trauma, and later pronounced dead.

The suspect’s mother was in her bedroom getting ready for work when she heard an argument ensue, and then a “pop,” according to the report. She left her room and found the victim lying on his back in the hallway.

Police say they received conflicting stories from the suspect, but the report states he had come home from work Tuesday morning, changed his clothes and got into a verbal argument with Richard.

Detectives say the suspect did not accept responsibility for shooting the victim and denied any involvement in the incident. Police found ammunition inside the apartment, but they did not locate the gun.

The mother told police Richard had recently moved into the apartment with her and Eric after being released from prison.

Eric Perry appeared in court Wednesday morning and is facing an open murder charge. He is being detained without bail.

The cause and manner of Richard Perry’s death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.