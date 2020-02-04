Report: Suspect identified, arrested after multiple auto burglaries and gun thefts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police released the arrest report of Matthew Smith, 37, suspected of several auto and gun burglaries on the Strip.

According to the police report, they were able to locate Smith in a white Jeep Patriot on Friday, Jan. 24 after he was seen on video surveillance.

Police say his vehicle was seen at the time and location of several of the reported burglaries at different locations including:

Rio Parking Lot

January 15: A person reported a burglary to his rental vehicle, a 2018 Black Chevrolet Tahoe, guns were reported stolen

A person reported a burglary to his rental vehicle, a 2018 Black Chevrolet Tahoe, guns were reported stolen January 23: A person reported their black Chevrolet Tahoe vehicle stolen, golf clubs and gear stolen out of this car

Venetian Parking Lot

January 18: A rental vehicle, a silver 2019 Chevrolet Suburban was broken into and a total of 6 firearms belonging to 4 different entities; person was also in town for the Sot Show convention

Paris Hotel Parking Lot

January 21: Person filed police reports that his red 2015 Toyota 4-Runner, was burglarized and that firearms and other tactical equipment was stolen from inside the car

Detectives were able to see a pattern in the burglaries and surveillance video that helped identify the license plate of the Jeep Patriot that Smith was seen driving.

As it turned out, the Jeep Patriot had been reported stolen from its owner during his visit to Las Vegas on Jan. 17 through Jan. 19 at the Paris Hotel & Casino.

Surveillance video of Smith at a Chevron convenience store was ultimately how they were able to match his tattoos to those in other videos. On Jan. 27, police arrived at the Gold Coast where they located the same Jeep Patriot with an Arizona plate. They found a woman sitting in the passenger side of the car. She was arrested immediately and Mathew Smith shortly afterwards.

After Smith was taken into custody, he agreed to speak with detectives.

Due to Smith being convicted on similar charges in 2016, when he was arrested for burglary, possession of burglary tools and grand larceny, the report states there was probable cause for the following charges:

4 counts of Auto Burglary

9 counts of Prohibited person in Possession of a Firearm

9 counts of Grand Larceny Gun

2 counts pf Burglary while in Possession of a Firearm

Smith was transported to CCDC and booked on the above charges.