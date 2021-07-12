Report: Suspect got ‘tired of trash talk,’ ran over, killed man he ‘always had a problem with’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man faces an open murder charge after he intentionally ran over a homeless man who he “always had a problem with,” according to his arrest report.

David Welch, 54, was arrested on Thursday after running over and killing Keith Michael Edwards in a northeast valley parking lot. The incident happened last Wednesday at the AutoZone located near East Cheyenne and Las Vegas Boulevard North.

Just before 1 p.m. on July 7, Welch went to check on his longtime girlfriend’s daughter, who is homeless and lives in the abandoned property close to the AutoZone, police said.

He drove to the parking lot in a blue Chrysler van and saw Edwards, a homeless man he and his girlfriend used to live with.

Edwards was trash talking Welch while he was there, the arrest report stated, and Welch said “he got tired of it and just drove over.”

Welch backed out of a parking spot, stopped for a few seconds and then accelerated forward over a parking block and into Edwards who was in front of the van on a bicycle, according to the report.

The following day, on July 8, Welch told his girlfriend he wanted to get rid of the van and agreed to sell it to a tow driver.

Detectives saw the van being towed in the parking lot where the incident happened, got enough information to match it to the crime scene and identified Welch as the driver.

Welch faces a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon.