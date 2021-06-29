REPORT: Armed suspect ‘feared multiple people were after him’ before barricade at Walgreens

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police released the arrest report of Bradley Keith Simpson Tuesday. The report states accounts from witnesses and Simpson that led to the barricade situation at a Walgreens on the east side of the valley on Friday morning.

A Walgreens employee helped people out of the store

An employee from Walgreens called the police and further helped patrons and other people exit the store. The Walgreens employee also stated that Bradley Simpson, had a dog with him when he entered the store and claimed someone was after him before asking her to lock the doors and call the police. The employee then saw the man grab his gun and said he starting to “pull it out,” so she told her coworker to jump over the register, and they both fled the scene.

For nearly two hours, police tried to get Simpson out of the store before SWAT arrived and took over negotiations. Finally, shortly after 10 a.m., the white dog ran out of the store, and about 15 minutes later, Simpson came out of the store unarmed and taken into custody.

Suspect believed several armed people were after him

From the police account, Simpson had entered the nearby CVS store before going to the Walgreens. Surveillance video from CVS did not show a “visible firearm” on him, but Simpson did say he had his gun with him during interrogation.

Simpson told detectives that he initially went into the CVS after arriving in Las Vegas from delivering a trailer in Oregon and was going in to get some donuts. He had a dog with him and said this is when he saw a “possibly mixed-race male” and heard noises that sounded like the unknown male was loading a revolver handgun which made him fear for his safety, and that’s when he fled “for his life” across the street to the Walgreens. Simpson did tell officers that the male did not threaten him at any point, nor did he see a gun.

Inside Walgreens, Bradley told police that a different armed person had walked into the back of the business. But he did not see this person either, rather heard “sounds of a person loading a semi-automatic handgun by racking the slide” and feared multiple people were after him. Hence, he decided to remain inside the store.

After police arrived, Simpson told police he believed that there was another suspect inside the business with him. After seeing the SWAT robot, he let go of the dog leash and released the dog that was with him, soon after put his gun down and exited the store.

Simpson did state that he had used something to stay awake for the drive. However, the redacted report did not reflect further details of what Simpson had used to stay awake.

Simpson was carrying a black Springfield Armory XD40 loaded with FMJ bullets and did not have a concealed firearm permit.

Simpson faces several charges, including: