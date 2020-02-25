Report: Suspect attacks 74-year-old man with skateboard ‘at least 4 times’ at RTC bus stop

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 20-year-old suspect allegedly assaulted a 74-year-old man with a skateboard at an RTC bus earlier this month, police say. According to an arrest report released by Metro, the suspect, 20-year-old David Ordaz-Loera, struck the elderly man “at least 4 times” after a verbal altercation on February 13. The attack happened at a bus stop located at Garces Street and Casino Center Boulevard around 7 p.m.

An RTC security officer witnessed the attack and said he saw the victim and the suspect arguing, the arrest report states. As the officer walked over to see what was going on, he “observed Ordaz-Loera start striking [the victim] with a skateboard.”

According to police, the 74-year-old victim, not identified in the report, was knocked unconscious by Ordaz-Loera who was “swinging the skateboard in a baseball-type fashion.”

The security guard told police he tried to give verbal commands and place the suspect in handcuffs, but Ordaz-Loera resisted. Then, the report states, the guard “pepper sprayed” the suspect and called police.

Ordaz-Loera told police he was waiting for his girlfriend at the bus stop when the victim got off the bus, walked up to the suspect, “spit in his face,” and voiced an expletive. He told police he grabbed his skateboard and struck the victim 7 to 8 times. The suspect went on to say that he “probably went overboard,” but adamantly told police the victim instigated the incident.

The 74-year-old man had already been transported to UMC Trauma before officers arrived to the scene. An officer met the victim at the hospital and noted that his “nose appeared broken, his left hand had turned purple and was swelling.” The report also states the 74-year-old man had multiple cuts, bruises and “swelling knots to both arms and face/head.”

The victim told police he heard Ordaz-Loera say “what the [expletive] are you looking at,” and while trying to find who he was talking to, was then struck in the face with a skateboard.

The report stated that due to the victim’s age and physical condition, it seemed as though he would not be able to “reasonably protect himself.”

Ordaz-Loera was arrested for battery with substantial bodily harm. According to court documents, he was sentenced to perform community service in 2018 for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.