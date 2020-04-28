Report: Suspect arrested after striking man in the head with a hatchet

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gustavo Mares, identified by LVMPD as a transient, was arrested for assaulting a man with a hatchet, according to an arrest report obtained by 8 News Now. The incident occurred when the suspect went to the victim’s RV to buy clothing.

Police found the victim, Gose Molina, in the 1200 block of West Owens Avenue with a black shirt tied around his wounded head and blood covering his face and chest on April 23.

Molina and a witness, Nolan Treadwell, described the suspect to police and said he struck Molina in the head with the weapon before a struggle ensued. Molina and Treadwell attempted to subdue Mares, but the latter escaped.

Metro Police located Mares in the 1500 block of West Lake Mead, identifying him by the dark clothing he was wearing, as described by the victim. He had wounds on his face consistent with being in a fight.

Police were initially unable to find the weapon used in the attack on Molina and canvassed the area. During their search, they contacted a woman who lived in the 1100 block of Leonard Avenue and witnessed the fight.

During an interview with police, the witness said she was sitting on her patio when she heard a loud scream, followed by a second scream. According to the report, the witness left her home in search of someone she believed to be in distress. She saw three men fighting, with one on the ground, and the other two kicking, punching and stomping him. She said she saw one man bleeding from his head screaming, “someone was trying to kill me.”

The woman saw a small hatchet on the ground near the scuffle and saw the victim pick it up and attempt to throw it onto the roof of a nearby business. He missed the first time but successfully threw it the second time. Officers later gained access to the roof and discovered the weapon, containing traces of blood.

The report says the woman saw Mares get up and run toward her. She thought he would hurt her, but he fled on K Street the disappeared on Leonard. She told police the victim had a large cut on his head. She offered Molina a bottle of water before calling police. Police arrived as she was calling, and she told detectives she had seen the man who lived in the RV several times. She noted he “doesn’t really bother anyone” but that he acts “a bit strange sometimes throwing tantrums and yells when no one is around.”

Metro detectives spoke with Molina at UMC Trauma and discovered he had met with the suspect that morning around 3 a.m. at a bus stop. Mares had been following Molina, then told him he needed clothes. According to the report, Mares identified himself as “Adolfo” to Molina. Molina agreed to sell him clothes, and they went to the victim’s RV parked at K Street and Owens. They stayed there with Treadwell until around 7 a.m. The suspect offered to buy them coffee, and he and Treadwell then went to get drinks. When they returned to the RV, the suspect began trying on clothes.

Molina told police Mares got a “crazy look in his eyes.” The report says when the victim sat down on his pull out bed, Mares brandished an axe and stated he wanted to kill Molina and take his belongings. The suspect then attacked Molina with the hatchet, striking him once. He told police he didn’t remember much of what happened, except for Mares holding the axe to his chest and him pulling the axe from the suspect, then throwing it on a roof.

Police interviewed Treadwell who had known Molina for a year and was staying in the RV with him for about a couple weeks. When he woke up, he discovered Molina and the suspect, a man he didn’t know. Treadwell told police Mares and Molina spoke to each other in Spanish for quite some time. According to the report, Treadwell and the suspect smoked meth together. After they went and got drinks, they came back to the RV, where the suspect later demanded Molina’s’ phone before brandishing the hatchet and striking this victim in the head. He told police they fought. Mares fled down K Street toward Leonard and disappeared.

While detectives were at UMC with the victim, they noted he had a large 5-6″ hole and deep laceration on his head, clearly made by a hatchet. According to the report, the nurse said Molina had a fracture to his skull and would be going into surgery. Molina also had a fractured pinky finger.

The victim and witnesses described Mares to be around 5’8″, weighing 150-160 pounds with dark or black hair, wearing a dark clothing and back pack.

When detectives interviewed Mares, they said he had a swollen black eye and “superficial” scratches on his face. Detectives noted he was hard to understand during some of the conversation. Mares relayed he met the victim at the bus stop, but he couldn’t remember exactly where or the man’s name. He said he told Molina he wanted to buy some clothes and they went and “chilled out” in the victim’s RV with another man he didn’t know. After the suspect and Treadwell returned from getting drinks at the corner gas station, he told police “all of the sudden they were all fighting.

Mares reportedly did not know what the fight was about and said he never saw a hatchet. He said he was in the clothes he had tried on at Molina’s RV when police stopped him. According to the report, Mares continuously told police he didn’t know why they were fighting and that the other two attacked him before the fight tumbled outside. He stated he did not know how Molina sustained his head injury and that it must have happened when they fell out of the RV.

Mares faces several charges, including attempted murder with a deadly weapon, robbery with a deadly weapon and battery with a deadly weapon with substantial bodily harm.