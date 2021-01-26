Report: Stepmother told police she slammed child’s head into floor for disrespecting her

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A police report details the last moments of 4-year-old Marcel Foster’s life. The child died on Jan. 22 following an alleged beating from his step-mother, Patricia Atalig, who is now facing a murder and child abuse charges.

According to the arrest report, Atalig, 29, initially blamed the child’s father, Marcel Foster Sr., for hitting the child but a witness who was in the home told police a different story.

That witness said Atalig became upset with the child when he refused to eat his lunch and was disrespectful to her. The witness told police, Marcel was taken to a bedroom where he could hear the boy being spanked and what sounded like the child falling to the floor.

After police confronted Atalig with that information, the report said she admitted that she slapped the child across the face, grabbed him by his shirt and “slammed him on his back to the ground twice,” and “slammed his head into the floor two times.” She told police she heard a pop sound the second time his head hit the floor.

Marcel’s father arrived home about 30 minutes later and noticed the boy was unresponsive. He called 9-1-1 and began CPR until an ambulance arrived at the home near Lamb and Lake Mead boulevards.

According to the arrest report the child had the following injuries:

Large bruise on left side of face

Swelling on right side of head

Bruising to both ears

Bruising to inside of the lower and upper lips

Right elbow deformation, dislocation

Chest bruising

Bruising in several locations on the head

Doctors at the UMC hospital determined the injuries were consistent with “severe abuse and blunt force.”