Report shows rent is not affordable for many Nevadans

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A housing report shows that affording rent in the United States is out of reach for a large group of Americans, including in Nevada which ranked 23rd for affordability.

This comes at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has placed an additional strain on low-income renters who may now be out of work and facing possible eviction.

According to the just released “2020 Out of Reach” report by the National Low Income Housing Coalition, a full-time minimum-wage worker can’t afford to rent a modest one-bedroom home in 95% of U.S. counties. In Clark County, 47% of total households are rentals. (Data was collected in the years from 2014 – 2018 for this percentage).

The report shows the average minimum wage in Nevada is $9 an hour and a worker would have to work 91 hours per week to afford a modest two-bedroom rental.

“In Nevada, the Fair Market Rent (FMR) for a two-bedroom apartment is $1,065. In order to afford this level of rent and utilities — without paying more than 30% of income on housing — a household must earn $3,549 monthly or $42,592 annually. Assuming a 40-hour work week, 52 weeks per year, this level of income translates into an hourly Housing Wage of $20.48.”

National Low Income Housing Coalition

According to the report, “As millions of households are now dealing with declines in wages – either through layoffs, furloughs, or decreased work hours – many more renters will struggle to afford their rents.”

The report also points out a recent survey done by the Pew Research Center that found 52% of lower-income households in America reported a loss of employment or income due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“That survey also found evidence of racial disparities in job and income loss: while 38% of white adults reported such a loss, 44% of Black adults and 61% of Latino adults did.

The report found the struggle for housing is not confined to minimum wage workers. “The average monthly fair market rent (nationwide) for a one-bedroom or two-bedroom rental home is $1,017 or $1,246, respectively – much higher than what many renters can afford.”

The report also lists the median wages for the largest occupations in Nevada and shows more than 400,000 Nevada workers making a median wage between $9.04 and $16.40 an hour which is below the $16.50 needed in Nevada to afford a modest one-bedroom rental.

The most affordable state for low-income renters was Arkansas and the least affordable was Hawaii, according to the report.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories