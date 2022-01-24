Report shows graduation rates dropping during pandemic, Nevada hit especially hard

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A survey of graduation rates around the nation shows Nevada with the second-worst rate of the 26 states that have reported so far.

The study of 2021 graduation rates shows many states struggling to keep students on track to graduate during the pandemic. Several states saw their graduation rates drop during the first full year of the pandemic. Six states actually did better than in 2020.

Nevada’s graduation rate fell from 82.6% in 2020 to 81.3% in 2021, according to the study.

That drop — 1.3 percentage points — was better than the drops reported in Illinois, North Dakota and Oregon, which all reported drops of 2.0 percentage points.

The data posted today on the website Chalkbeat shows Nevada with an 81.3% graduation rate, beating Oregon’s 81.0% rate.

According to the report, “Some fear that cumulative effects of the pandemic stand to hit future graduating classes hardest. In both Oregon and Nevada, the share of high school freshmen who finished last school year on track to graduate was about 10 percentage points lower than before the pandemic. This school year, attendance has also been unusually low.”

Graduation rates actually improved from 2020 to 2021 in Florida, Nebraska, Ohio, South Carolina, Virginia and Wyoming.