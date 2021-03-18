Report: Sexual assault suspect said he was in foul mood and wanted to beat someone up

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 18-year-old suspect in the sexual assault of a woman walking her dog at an northwest valley apartment complex admitted to police he attacked the woman on the morning of March 8 while she walked her dog.

In an unusual move, during his interview with detectives, Laparese Jones wrote a letter to the victim and it read, in part:

“I did not mean for you to feel sexually assaulted when I was beating you up. No body deserves to feel like they’ve been objectified for somebody else’s needs. That is perverted … I know I am in no position to ask forgiveness of you but I wanted to apologize.” Laparese Jones

Jones, lived about one mile away from the crime scene in an independent living group home, and said he was walking through the complex when he spotted the woman and her small dog near the pool area. Both exchanged hellos.

According to the arrest report, the woman said Jones began following her and eventually ran up behind her knocking her to the ground and began choking her as she attempted to call for help.

The woman told police she fought back as Jones removed some of her clothing and sexually assaulted her. At one point, she said she called him an offensive name which “surprised him and caused him to stop” and get up and run away. He did leave behind a black mask that would later be used for DNA evidence, the report said.

About one week later, police were called to the group home where Jones lived because it was reported he was allegedly creating a disturbance and threatening to shoot up the place because he was locked out for returning after curfew. The incident was captured on one of the officer’s body worn cameras.

Another officer noticed Jones matched the sexual assault suspect caught on surveillance video. Officers later made a stop on Jones for jaywalking and obtained a search warrant to collect his DNA.

He was arrested on March 16 and is facing the following charges: