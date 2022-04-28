LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. News & World Report is out with its annual list of best high schools across the country, with one Las Vegas valley school breaking the Top 150.

U.S. News ranked nearly 18,000 high schools across the country, based on test scores, college readiness, graduation rates and other factors.

“The Best High Schools rankings take a comprehensive approach to evaluating schools,” Eric Brooks, principal data analyst at U.S. News, said in a news release. “Looking at factors like graduation rates and underserved student performance, families can use this information to learn more about their local schools.”

Here are the Top 20 high schools in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Area, according to U.S. News:

Advanced Technologies Academy (No. 147 nationally) West Career and Technical Academy (No. 402 nationally) Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas Sandy Ridge (No. 782 nationally) Northwest Career and Technical Academy (No. 799 nationally) Veterans Tribute Career Technical Academy (No. 814 nationally) Equipo Academy (No. 816 nationally) Las Vegas Academy of the Arts (No. 937 nationally) College of So. Nv High School South (No. 1,461 nationally) College of So. Nv High School West (No. 1,653 nationally) Coronado High School (No. 1,687 nationally) East Career Technical Academy (No. 2,297 nationally) Southeast Career Technical Academy (No. 2,568 nationally) Southwest Career and Technical Academy (No. 2,584 nationally) Amplus Durango (No. 3,423 nationally) Palo Verde High School (No. 3,632 nationally) Rancho High School (No. 3,674 nationally) Green Valley High School (No. 3,772 nationally) Silverado High School (No. 4,330 nationally) West Prep Academy (No. 4,472 nationally) Boulder City High School (No. 4,536 nationally)

Nevada’s top high school, according to U.S. News, is The Davidson Academy of Nevada in Reno.