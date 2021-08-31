Report outlines health challenges in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Southern Nevada Health District has released details of an in-depth analysis of the community’s needs and strengths when it comes to improving our overall health.

The Community Health Assessment reveals areas to improve health in the valley. Five zip codes are considering having the highest health burdens:

89101

89106

89030

89169

89115

Some of the areas the SNHD focused on included community strengths and assessments such as technology and legislation. It also focused on the local public health system. According to the report, the number one issue was mental health and the lack of services and information available to the public.

Health officials focused on people experiencing homelessness, the LBGTQ community, parents of young children, the older population, Spanish-speaking residents, and the African-American community.

The report helps county health officials get an overall view of the health needs currently in the community.

Areas of concern include unemployment, education, transportation, and violence.

“The participants really spoke about the availability is not the same as accessibility,” said Carmen Hua, a health educator with SNHD. “This goes into the cost versus access. They all acknowledge there are services and programs that exist, but without access or transportation.”

The annual report started in 2016. This year’s report is designed to help communities in Southern Nevada improve their public health status over the next five years.

Officials hope to work on an improvement plan in October.