Report: Officers found cocaine on suspected drunk driver that killed mother of 3

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Metro police report released reveals more details about the suspected DUI crash that killed a 32-year-old mother and injured her 12-year-old daughter Thanksgiving morning.

8 News Now has learned that a Metro police officer performed a search on the suspect accused of driving drunk and causing the crash. The officer found 1 gram of cocaine in 27-year-old Nathaniel Postelle’s right front pocket.

The report also confirms that Postelle ran a red light, and hit the left side of Monique Prado’s vehicle at the intersection of Russell and Durango on the morning of Thanksgiving Day.

Metro says Postelle was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and did suffer a head injury. When officers arrived on scene, they found Postelle sitting on the curb, nursing his head injury.

Officers noted in the report that Postelle emitted a strong alcoholic beverage from his breath, and that he had “bloodshot and watery eyes along with body sways.” Postelle told officers he was driving home from a friend’s house in his mother’s car. He also said he drank one beer around 3 a.m. the morning of the crash.

The fatal crash happened just before 9 a.m. at Russell and Durango.

Several witnesses in the report said they saw Postelle run the light and collide with Prado’s car.

Postelle faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges including DUI involving death, possession of cocaine, as well as four bench warrants.