LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas high school was placed on a soft lockdown for a short time Wednesday morning after a report that a student had a weapon on campus, police said.

Shortly after 11 a.m. on Sept. 13, officers with the Clark County School District Police Department were called to Rancho High School after a report of a student on campus with a weapon, according to the CCSDPD.

Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department also responded.

Rancho High School is located at 1900 Searles Avenue, near East Owens Avenue and North Bruce Street.

The school was placed on a soft lockdown as a precaution, police said.

Police said the report of a weapon on campus “ended up being unfounded” and the lockdown was lifted shortly before noon.

When the lockdown began, parents and guardians were sent the following statement:

Greetings Rancho High School High School families,

The safety of our students is the number one priority at Rancho High School.

As always, we want to keep you informed of important matters happening within our school community.

Our school is currently on lockdown out of an abundance of caution as police

investigate rumors of a possible weapon on campus. Students are safe in their

classroom and instruction is continuing with minimal disruption.

Once we have additional information to provide, we will share it with you.

If you have any questions or concerns about your child, please call our school at (702)799-7000.

Thank you,

Darlin Delgado

Principal

After the lockdown was lifted, Rancho High School sent the following update:

Greetings Rancho High School High School families,

We want to provide an update on the lockdown.

CCSD Police have completed a search, no weapon was located and the lockdown has been lifted. No threat was made to our campus.

This incident serves as an important opportunity to remind our parents and students of safe practices and to look out for each other. If you or your child notices something suspicious, please notify one of our staff members immediately. Please encourage your child to report any perceived threat through SafeVoice, a school administrator or to law enforcement.

If you have any questions or concerns about your child, please call our school at (702) 799-7000.

Thank you,

Darlin Delgado

Principal