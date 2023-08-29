LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a report of a shooting near Clark High School, but no injuries have been reported.

A “soft lockdown” at the high school is expected to be lifted soon, police said.

A call just after 12:15 p.m. indicated an illegal shooting in the 4500 block of Pennwood Avenue.

That’s the northwest corner of Pennwood and Arville Street. Clark High is on the southeast corner. The intersection is currently shut down.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.