Report: Number of crashes down except for ones involving pedestrians

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While vehicle crashes in Clark County were down 20% in July from the previous year, crashes involving pedestrians were nearly the same as July 2019, according to a report released by the Nevada Department of Public Safety.

The report shows there were 83 crashes in July 2020 in Clark County compared to 103 in July 2019 and when it came to crash fatalities, those were down from 104 last July, to 83 in July 2020. It’s believed those numbers are lower, due in part, to more people working from home and not driving as much.

However, crashes involving pedestrians didn’t follow the same trend. In Clark Count in 2019, there were 34 pedestrian deaths and in July 2020, there were 33.

Statewide, there have been a total of 143 crashes to date in 2020 which is down slightly more than 7% from the same time last year when there were 164.