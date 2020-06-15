Report: New York-New York casino robber used his hand, tucked in his pocket, as a gun

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of robbing the cashier’s cage at the New York-New York casino Thursday was arrested at the MGM Grand after police traced him through surveillance cameras.

William Ronald Clark, 41, is facing a charge of robbery with a deadly weapon. Although a weapon was not found on Clark, he used his hand in his pocket to simulate using a handgun, according to his arrest report.

Clark approached a lone cashier at the cage and slipped her a note with the words “Give me the money” around 2:06 a.m. The cashier pushed the note back to the suspect and said she could not read it. “The two argued about the note and the suspect placed his right hand into his hoodie pocket. The suspect stated “Give me your money, no one gets shot,” the report said.

Fearing a shooting, the cashier handed over more than $4,700.

The report said, police viewed surveillance videos and were able to see Clark leave the casino and head into the MGM where video showed him going to the 19th floor. Clark was arrested by MGM security.

During a search of his hotel room, the report says police found the notes used at the cashier’s window, the cash and the clothing he allegedly wore during the crime.

When police confronted Clark, he told them he had stayed at the MGM all night and never visited the New York-New York. When police showed him a surveillance photo of the suspect, he admitted it was a photo of himself, the report said.