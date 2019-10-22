Report: Nevada’s firefighters third-highest paid in the U.S.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Firefighters put their lives on the line and spend long hours every day protecting us, our property and the nation’s beautiful natural spaces from dangerous infernos. A recent study examined the amount these heroes are paid and found Nevada’s firefighters are the third-highest paid in the nation.

Frontpoint Security analyzed Bureau of Labor Statistics data and reported the average salary for a career firefighter is $66,830 a year in the Silver State. The study took adjusted salaries into account, as well, factoring in the cost of living in each state when comparing numbers. Nevada’s adjusted salary rounded out to $68,473.

The study noted that fire departments across the nation are mostly comprised of volunteer firefighters. In Nevada, 80.3 percent are volunteer or mostly-volunteer. Nationwide, about 55 percent are volunteers.

For more information on the rest of the report, please visit Frontpoint’s website.