Report: Nevada is 2nd worst state for catfishing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada is the second worst state for catfishing, according to BestVPN.org’s 2020 National Catfishing Report. Followed by Alaska, people in the Silver State have often fallen victim to catfishing, a deceptive, and often costly, online con.

BestVPN.org describes catfishing as the act of deceiving someone online. A “catfish” assumes a fake identity, starts an online relationship with someone, and gains their trust. With trust established, the catfish usually sets a trap that cons people out of money.

According to BestVPN.org, it has claimed a toll of over $300 million in the past year, a significant increase from years prior. The invention and growth of dating apps and services have increased and allowed for more deceptive online behavior.

5 Worst States for Catfishing

Alaska Nevada Wisconsin Washington California

Nevada has the second highest number of catfished victims per capita, at 8.4.

The 2020 National Catfishing Report, BestVPN.org says, was created by analyzing data from the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center and combining it with corresponding U.S. Census figures. Then, results were weighted and normalized to get relevant rankings and year-over-year changes.

BestVPN.org is a comprehensive collection of online security and VPN resources built on years of personal experience and research.

Read more about the report here.