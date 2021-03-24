REPORT: Mother told police child committed suicide, father said he failed to protect child from mother’s abuse

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The body of 8-year-old Isaiah Gritz had scars, bite marks and injuries in various stages of healing when he was examined after his death on Saturday, according to an arrest report for his parents.

Leon Gritz, 27, and Christie Gritz, 28, told police two different stories after they were arrested for the child’s death. They are now facing murder and felony child abuse charges.

The incident happened on March 20 at an apartment on in the 2000 block of Torrey Pines Road near Lake Mead Boulevard. It was around 2 a.m. when the boy’s father called 9-1-1 telling the operator the child intentionally drowned himself in a bathtub and no longer had a pulse, the arrest report said.

As paramedics were transporting Isaiah to Summerlin Hospital, they discovered he had a large head wound that had been covered by a “doo-rag.”

According to the report, “The head wound was large enough that paramedics believed it was a gunshot wound” and the child was diverted to University Medical Center’s Trauma Unit. He was pronounced dead at 2:36 a.m.

During a police interview with the mother, Christie Gritz, she denied every physically harming her son and cried upon learning of his death. The report said she told police her son had “suicidal tendencies” and was a violent, troubled child who was bullied. She said he had been doing in-person therapy which stopped amid COVID. She said he refused to do therapy over the phone and she was unable to get help for him. She told police she had often observed him in the tub bang his head against the wall and put his face under the water in an attempt to drown himself.

Her husband, Leon Gritz, told police he was at work when he received the call from his wife to come home because their son wouldn’t listen to her and was “hitting” himself.

When he found the child unresponsive in the water, he called 9-1-1 and began CPR, the report said. He also told police he had failed to protect the child because he knew his wife was abusive toward the boy. He said he was afraid if he had ever sought medical attention, his wife would lie about who caused the injuries and he would go to jail.

The parents are set to appear in court on April 5.