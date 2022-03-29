LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The driver who is facing attempted murder charges for allegedly hitting two high school students intentionally with her SUV on Monday told Henderson police she just “clicked” after hearing her daughter had been in a fight, according to her arrest report.

Fatima Mitchell, 36, told police her daughter who attends Basic High School had been jumped by other students earlier that day and she was frustrated because the school wouldn’t give her any information, the report said.

Mitchell showed up at the school searching for the students who had fought her daughter and once she found them she accelerated her Chevrolet Tahoe towards them in an attempt to run them over. According to the report, Mitchell told police, “If anyone messes with my kids all I know is to take them out.” When police asked what she meant by “take them out,” she replied, “obviously they must want to die.”

The arrest report said Mitchell eventually located a group of girls and asked them “what’s up, who wants it?” and then told police she “mashed the gas.”

The incident occurred near the school at Palo Verde Drive and Burkholder Boulevard.

Police said when they arrived at the scene one female juvenile was being evaluated by Henderson Fire Department and was later transported to the hospital. The Chevy Tahoe has run up onto a curb and struck a tree and a neighborhood sign prior to the girls which police said may have protected them from more serious injuries. A second female victim, who was also struck, had already left the scene. She was later transported to the hospital by the fire department.

The report said one of the girls had a fractured collarbone and the other had possible fractures but was still being evaluated at the time of the report.

One Clark County School District Police officer who later reviewed his body camera footage told Henderson police that Mitchell uttered something close to “I got all the little homies.”

Mitchell’s daughter told police that when she mentioned the fight to her mother, her mother had a certain look in her eyes. She told police she believed her mother hit the girls to protect her, the report said.