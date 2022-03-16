LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s estimated the number of Nevadans living with Alzheimer’s in 2025 will grow to 64,000 as the population increases, that’s a more than 30% increase in three years.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association 2022 Facts and Figures report, the current number of Nevadans with Alzheimer’s is 49,000.

“The new Facts and Figures report clearly outlines the burden that many Nevada families are going through. Nevada has the third-fastest growth rate for the disease in the country,” said Terri Spitz, executive director for the Alzheimer’s Association Desert Southwest Chapter.

The report points out Nevada will have to nearly triple the number of geriatricians to deal with the growth. As of 2021, there were 43 geriatricians in the state. There will also be a need to double direct care workers such as nurse’s aides, assistants, home health aides, and personal care aides to provide direct support.

Currently, most of those diagnosed with Alzheimer’s are being cared for by unpaid family members. Around 48,000 Nevada residents are caregivers.

Signs of early Alzheimer’s disease

An accompanying report looked at the importance of understanding MCI or “mild cognitive impairment” which can be confused with normal aging. MCI is an early stage of memory loss or other cognitive ability loss such as language.

It’s estimated as many as 18% of people, 60 and older, have MCI and some will go on to develop Alzheimer’s disease. Yet, more than 80% of Americans are not familiar with MCI.

The study said primary care physicians need to better understand and diagnose MCI so they can direct patients for the proper care instead of considering it to be part of the normal aging process.

“There is more work to be done when it comes to expanding primary care physicians’ readiness to diagnose cognitive impairment, including MCI and MCI due to Alzheimer’s disease, particularly as diagnostic advancements are being made,” said Morgan Daven, vice president, health systems, Alzheimer’s Association.

If you would like to connect with others in Nevada who are dealing with Alzheimer’s disease, you can contact the Alzheimer’s Association at this link.