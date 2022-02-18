REPORT: More than 5k incidents of violence reported in CCSD this year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Since the beginning of the 2021/2022 school year, CCSD has had 5,350 incidents of violence reported on school campuses — everything ranging from fights to sexual assaults.

The report was released to 8 News Now today following a public records request approximately two weeks ago. It gives the numbers for 11 different types of violence that have occurred on local school campuses and were reported to the CCSD Police Department from Aug. 2, 2021, through Feb. 9, 2022.

Robbery (37)

Attempted Robbery (4)

Assault or Battery (1,358)

Fight (1,416)

Abuse Neglect (77)

Sexual Assault (66)

Kidnapping (1)

Attempted Kidnapping (1)

Illegal Shooting (26)

Explosive Device (12)

Harassment or Threat (2,352)

The top incidents involved harassment or threats, assaults or batteries, and fights. The 128-page report gives the date of the incident, the incident reported, the school involved, and how it was handled.

Violence in schools has become an area of concern for staff, parents, and students. At a recent school board meeting, students and staff told trustees they worry for their safety. Some graphic videos have recently circulated on social media showing school fights.

School board members agree it’s a problem that needs to be addressed and held a special meeting Friday morning. No decisions were made but trustees will meet again on March 10 to take a look at policies regarding school safety and dealing with campus violence.

CCEA President Marie Neisess said there needs to be more transparency regarding violent incidents.

“Our staff and educators are the ones that are in the buildings and they see it day in and day out. So they’re concerned. Is this really being reported? Are parents aware of what educators are dealing with?”

Before the Friday morning meeting ended, the trustees did receive the same report 8 News Now received regarding violence in the district.

The school district has 186 police officers for approximately 300,000 students.

Reporter Madison Kimbro will have more on the release of this CCSD violence report, along with reaction, in the 4, 5 & 6 p.m. newscasts.