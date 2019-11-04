REPORT: Metro K9 stabbed about a dozen times, suspect charged with 2 offenses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of stabbing Metro K9 Hunter reportedly stabbed the police dog 10 to 13 times before being detained and taken into custody, according to the arrest report.

K9 Hunter was stabbed after he was released to apprehend Arquilla. The police dog latched onto the suspect’s left wrist and forearm. Arquilla then started stabbing the dog with his knife, the report said.

Joseph Arquilla

Metro received two 911 calls around 12:26 a.m. on Oct. 26, reporting a suspicious male, Arquilla, sitting on propane tanks at the Green Valley Grocery on Eastern Avenue and holding a knife.

According to the report, officers got to the scene, asked Arquilla to come off of the roof, and gave verbal commands to put down his knife and surrender multiple times, but he refused. Additional officers and K9 responded to the business.

Arquilla made suicidal statements about hurting himself or possibly hurting officers if he came down from the roof.

Around 4:30 a.m., Arquilla went down a ladder that was placed on the side of the building, holding his knife in his left hand. The report said, once he reached the ground, he refused to drop the knife and surrender. It was at this point, police fired a low-lethal round at Arquilla and released K9 Hunter. Another round was fired when the suspect began stabbing the dog.

Officer Corbett, Hunter’s handler, released K9 Hunter because he believed he saw the knife fly away from Arquilla.

K9 Hunter was given medical attention at the scene and then transported to an emergency veterinary hospital where they treated him for multiple stab wounds on the left side of his neck.

Arquilla was taken into custody shortly after stabbing the dog ending the four-hour long barricade.

Courtesy: LVMPD

Courtesy: LVMPD

Arquilla was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for one count of mistreatment of a police animal and six counts of resisting a public office with a deadly weapon (not firearm).