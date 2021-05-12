Report: McCarran International Airport ranks 10th best in nation for cheap domestic flights

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas made the top ten list of airports offering cheap domestic flights.

Los Angeles, Chicago and Minneapolis make up the top three. Las Vegas just made the list at number ten, with 93 cheap domestic flights from McCarran International Airport in just the past six months alone.

These are on full-service airlines — not the budget airlines — with good flights and decent connections. These are also markets with at least 1 million people or more.

This list is compiled by Scott Keyes, who is the founder of “Scott’s Cheap Flights,” and he has made it his business to research airfare.

He sends out all the deals he finds to those with a premium membership, but you can also sign up for free and receive a limited number of flight alerts.

“A couple of the deals we found in the past week or two out of Las Vegas $199 roundtrip Las Vegas to Costa Rica, $233 roundtrip from Las Vegas to Alaska,” Keyes said. “We don’t want to waste anybody’s time that are $50 or $75 dollars off. We like deals that are hundreds of dollars off normal prices.

The three airports with the worst offer of cheap domestic flights came in at a three-way tie: