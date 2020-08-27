Report: Man was not armed, did not reach for security guard’s firearm during deadly altercation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man shot and killed by a 7-Eleven security guard was not armed at any point during their altercation, according to an arrest report obtained by 8 News Now. The victim also reportedly never reached for or touched her firearm.

Kegia Mitchell was arrested Wednesday night after the incident at Las Vegas Boulevard and Craig. She faces one count of felony open murder.

According to the report, Mitchell made a 911 call to Metro dispatch at 10:50 p.m., identifying herself as the convenience store’s security guard. She told dispatchers she shot a man after getting into a physical altercation with him and that he did not try to rob the store.

When officers arrived, they found the victim laying in front of the store. Emergency medical personnel pronounced him dead on scene.

Detectives’ interviews with witnesses indicated Mitchell was standing in the door, allowing a certain number of patrons in due to COVID-19 policy. When the victim had to wait outside, he and Mitchell got into a verbal argument. The situation escalated, and the victim pushed his way into the store, the report says. A physical altercation ensued.

Related Content Metro Police investigating deadly shooting involving security guard near Nellis AFB

According to the report, Mitchell pulled her gun and shot the victim once in the chest. He was reportedly unarmed during the struggle and did not physically attack Mitchell.

Police interviewed Mitchell at Metro headquarters. Mitchell told authorities her job responsibilities include maintaining a small number of people inside the store, per COVID-19 protocol.

Mitchell said she was standing in the 7-Eleven’s doorway when she made verbal contact with the victim. The report says Mitchell heard him say, “Don’t do it again. I’m gonna get you.”

When Mitchell allowed another customer into the store, she told police the victim got angry and pushed his way inside, leading to the physical altercation. She also said he did not punch or kick her, but that it was more of a “shoving match.”

According to the report, Mitchell noted the victim was never armed during the altercation, not did he reach for or touch her firearm.

Once the argument moved outside, Mitchell shot the victim in the chest and called 911. She told police she wished she had only physically fought the man and not shot him.

According to the report, neither Mitchell or anyone else were injured during the incident.

After reviewing surveillance video, detectives confirmed the victim was unarmed and didn’t try to reach for the security guard’s gun or disarm her during the altercation.