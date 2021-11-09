Report: Man faces murder charge after ‘intentionally’ causing crash that kills wife’s former lover

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is accused of “intentionally” swerving into a motorcyclist and killing him over the weekend. According to his arrest report, the motorcyclist had been in a relationship with the man’s wife months earlier.

Michael Daniels, 32, is facing a charge of murder with a deadly weapon following the Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, crash at Washington Avenue and Michael Way. The motorcyclist who died was identified as 24-year-old Ryan Pollare.

According to the arrest report, Daniels wife, Nadia Mayers, told police that she had been in a sexual relationship with Pollare six months earlier and he had shown up at her home on Saturday, Nov. 6 and “shot two rounds in her front yard, stole her cellphone and pistol-whipped her.” Police had been called to the home for a battery domestic violence between the two and did note Mayers had bruises on her neck, forehead and arms.

The report said Mayers also told police when she contacted Pollare to get her stolen goods back, he threatened to kill Daniels, her husband.

Mayers denied having anything to do with Pollare’s death.

Three witnesses to the crash, including Pollare’s wife who was following him, told police Daniels swerved his pickup truck to hit Pollare on his motorcycle while the two were driving on Washington, the report said. The truck and motorcycle both crashed into a bus shelter and wall. Pollare was transported to the University Medical Center where he died.

The report said Daniels told police the crash was caused when Pollare “brake checked” him.

Daniels made his initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court on Monday and is due for a status check hearing on Wednesday, Nov. 10.