LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man who is accused of committing the first homicide of 2023 in Las Vegas confessed to police he stole the victim’s vehicle and shoved him but didn’t know until at least three days later that the victim had died after hitting his head on the ground, according to the arrest report.

Chanler McCloud, 25, was arrested on March 10 for allegedly killing 62-year-old Roy Kridler in the early morning hours of Jan. 1, 2023, the 8 News Now Investigators first reported on Saturday.

Just after 1:30 a.m. Kridler called the police to report he had been “carjacked” at a gentleman’s club on Spring Mountain Road, the report said. As Kridler gave officers information on the suspect, he collapsed and was declared dead at 2:35 a.m.

Kridler’s cause of death was “acute coronary artery thrombosis in the setting of carjacking” and was ruled a homicide. The report said Kridler suffered an injury to the back of his head.

Surveillance video captured images of the suspect in the stolen Ford Escape and those were released to the public. The report said investigators also determined that Kridler had let McCloud into the vehicle as a passenger.

The Ford Escape was found nine days after the homicide in a tunnel, and the driver’s seat had been set on fire.

During his confession, the report stated, McCloud told police after he learned Kridler was dead, he wanted to get rid of his “DNA” on the driver’s seat. Aside from the fire, McCloud said he poured a bucket of excrement and urine on the seat.

McCloud told police he had accepted a ride from Kridler that night, and the two got into an argument because Kridler went to a different gentleman’s club than McCloud wanted to go to, according to Metro’s documents.

Court records show that McCloud was arrested on Dec. 24, 2022, for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

He is currently being held without bail and now faces enhanced charges of open murder, robbery, grand larceny, and arson, due to Kridler’s age.

McCloud is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on March 27, 2023.