Report: Man beating woman at Sahara Las Vegas was shot with his own gun

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man shot at the Sahara Las Vegas on Sunday, June 27 was in the process of beating a woman when one of her friends took his gun and shot him, according to the arrest report. However police are still trying to determine who shot him.

The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. in a hotel hallway on the 22nd floor. That’s where police found Brandon Dangerfield suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

According to Dangerfield’s arrest report, his former girlfriend said he had shown up uninvited to her birthday party at a hotel room on the 22nd floor and then tried pulling her out of the room through the front door after threatening to shoot her girlfriends.

During the physical fight, the ex-girlfriend told police, Dangerfield choked her, hit her in the face, and dragged her face across the carpet causing a “rug burn on her right temple and swelling to both eyes.” In addition, the officers noted Dangerfield’s hands on her neck caused petechiae (broken capillary blood vessels) to her right eye, the report said.

During this fight, the woman’s girlfriends attempted to protect her which resulted in “Dangerfield suffering numerous scratches on his face and chest.”

“It is believed during the fight the women had with Dangerfield, one of them was able to obtain Dangerfield’s gun and shoot him,” the report said.

The person who pulled the trigger could be facing a charge of battery with the use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm.

At one point, Dangerfield’s injuries were considered life-threatening but following surgery doctors said he would survive the gunshot wound.

Dangerfield is facing a charge of battery domestic violence strangulation and was booked into Clark County Detention Center in absentia.