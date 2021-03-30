Report: Man arrested in attempted murder case after gun falls from jacket

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is facing several charges including attempted murder after he was pulled over for a routine traffic stop and a gun allegedly fell from his jacket.

Robert Hodges was taken into custody on March 26.

According to his arrest report, after he was pulled over, Hodges asked the patrol officer to hand him his jacket from the car. The officer said as soon as he lifted the jacket, a gun fell from it. Following a records check, police said the car and gun were reported to be stolen.

Hodges was also linked to a shooting that happened on March 13 causing a man named Clifford Wilson to nearly lose his life.

The arrest report said Wilson was shot in the thigh outside an apartment in a complex in the 3700 block of Palo Verdes Street, near Twain Avenue. Wilson said the suspect came out of a neighboring apartment, shot him and fled.

A doctor told police if an officer had not used a tourniquet on Wilson, he would have likely died because the bullet hit an artery.

Police had information the suspect might be Hodges but had not made contact with him until the patrol officer pulled him over nearly two weeks after the shooting.

He is facing the following charges: