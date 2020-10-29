Report: Man arrested for stabbing, killing restaurant employee in northeast Valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police say a homeless man killed a restaurant employee late Sunday night in the northeast Valley. Angel Martinez was arrested near Las Vegas Boulevard and Lamb and is charged with open murder.

Around 7:24 p.m., dispatch received several calls of a fight and stabbing in the 3600 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard.

The victim, who was stabbed in the left chest area, was transported to UMC, where he was pronounced dead.

Martinez was also transported due to sustaining a stab wound to the left shoulder. He was then taken into custody, and police found a knife on his person.

According to his arrest report, witnesses told police Martinez went into the restaurant looking for handouts. When the employee escorted him outside, a fight began and Martinez stabbed him.

During an interview with police, Martinez said he acted in self-defense and never brandished his knife.

The report says the investigation found Martinez is homeless in the area and often gets violent toward shop owners when he is denied food and money.

Martinez was booked in absentia due to the severity of his injuries.