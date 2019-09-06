Report: Man and woman argued about money before he allegedly shot, killed her, and put body in 55-gallon drum

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — “I will tell you everything:” Those were the words uttered by Chuck Chaiyakul right before he confessed to shooting and killing 39-year-old Jennifer Ratay. An arrest report released Friday revealed numerous details about what led up to the deadly shooting.

Metro said Ratay’s friend reported her missing after not being able to reach her for a few days. The arrest report said, the friend told police the last time Ratay was seen she was with Chaiyakul who was giving her a ride home.

During the ride, the friend was on the phone with Ratay and heard Ratay and Chaiyaku arguing before hearing what sounded like Chaiyaku striking Ratay, the report said. Right after the noise, the phone was disconnected.

Ratay never arrived home, and the friend was unable to get in contact with her for a few days. On Sept. 3 Ratay’s friend called the police. That same day, detectives from Metro’s missing person division headed out to Chaiyaku’s home.

After a short discussion with officers, Chaiyaku became emotional and confessed to shooting and killing Ratay.

The 38-year-old man told police before the shooting, he and Ratay argued over money she owed him. The report said Chaiyaku told detectives that he shouted to Ratay that she owed him money and that he was going to shoot her.

A search warrant was issued for Chaiyaku’s home and car, and that is where officers found significant evidence of the crime. The front passenger seat of Chaiyaku’s car was removed, and it had a foul odor of a decomposing body. The vehicle, a 1997 Toyota Four Runner, also wreaked of bleach.

Chaiyaku told officers initially he stored Ratay’s body in a plastic bin while driving around looking for a place to dump it in the desert. However, he couldn’t find the proper place, so he stored her body in his car. But, once the body started to smell, his mother complained about the odor, so he went to Home Depot to buy the 55-gallon drum.

When police went into the garage, they found a green metal 55-gallon drum. X-ray technology showed that the body was inside the drum. The report said he poured ammonia on the body before sealing the bin.

Police said Chaiyaku also took apart the gun he used to kill Ratay and drove around dumping the different pieces of the gun in areas as far as Pahrump.

Chaiyaku was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center. He is charged with Murder with a Deadly Weapon and Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm. He