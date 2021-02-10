Report: Man allegedly exposed himself while picking up birthday cake

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is facing a charge of open and gross lewdness after he allegedly exposed himself while picking up a birthday cake. This is the second time the man has been arrested for a similar incident in the past two months.

According to the arrest report, Douglas Farra exposed himself on Jan. 19, 2021 to a female employee at a local bakery.

Farra’s wife ordered the cake and Farra was sent to pick it up. The arrest report said When he entered the business, he had his genitals exposed. Surveillance tape showed that Farra tucked his genitals in his pants but then exposed them again as he waited to pick up the cake and then paid for the transaction.

The employee told police she believes his actions were intentional and she was so uncomfortable she didn’t completely finish taping the cake box in an effort to hurry Farra out of the business. The employee reported the incident to her supervisor and then police.

When Farra was arrested, he refused to speak to detectives and asked for an attorney, the report said.

Farra is due in court in April on his first open and gross lewdness charge from December 2020.