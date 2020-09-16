Report: Man accused of stabbing roommate to death says he was defending himself; claims senior man tried to sexually assault him

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man arrested for killing his roommate told his mother that he killed him because he tried to sexually assault him, according to an arrest report released Tuesday.

Metro Police say Christian Yates, 30, stabbed his roommate, who was in his 60s, to death. It happened in a southeast valley apartment complex in the 3800 block of Mountain Vista Street near E. Twain Avenue and Boulder Highway.

According to the report, police were notified about the homicide Monday night, after Yates called his sister and told her what happened, and then she called her mother. According to the report, Yates was the one who called Metro Police to confess.

The report said Yates told them that he killed his roommate the day before, which was Sunday but was just now calling to report it. His sister and mother were at the apartment complex when Metro Police arrived at the scene. The victim, who Yates said was Bobbie Wingate, was lying in a pool of blood.

When officers arrived at the scene, was armed with a machete and refused to leave the apartment. Officers were able to talk him into cooperating, and he was taken into custody.

The report said Yates’s sister told officers a few weeks before, he told her that he was going to kill his roommate. However, she didn’t give any other details as to why.