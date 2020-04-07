Report: Man accused of shooting mother, killing father was taking meth the night before

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of shooting his parents after an argument told police he was angry because his parents didn’t believe him when he told them about the noises and footsteps he heard throughout the home the night before, an arrest report released Monday said.

Metro Police were called to a home near the 4300 block of Garland Court on Saturday, April 4. It happened during a family cookout, police said.

According to the arrest report, 30-year-old Alfonso Fernandez was also using meth the night he heard the footsteps and the noises. Fernandez lives in the home with his parents, Manuel and Nemesia Fernandez, and his two sisters.

The arrest report said Fernandez got angrier about the fact that no one would believe him as the day went on, so he had made up in his mind that he was going to kill his parents since it was their house, and they make the rules.

Fernandez asked his sisters to leave home, but did not tell them why, but the report also said that Fernandez’s mom told them they didn’t have to leave, before telling Fernandez that he was hallucinating and to stop.

The report said when Fernandez asked his father to go into the garage with him, he asked him, “Why don’t you believe me?” before shooting him several times. Fernandez then went back into the house and shot his mother multiple times, the report said.

Metro Police said 911 emergency dispatch received two calls from other females residents of the home. The report said the first call was from a female who said her uncle was shooting a gun. A second call was from one of Fernandez’s sister, and she told them that her brother had just shot her mother.

The report said Fernandez never had any intentions of harming his sisters, or anyone else in the home. He went upstairs and apologized to them after shooting their parents, and by the time police came to the home, he was back downstairs and surrendered peacefully.

Metro Police said multiple family members were found hiding from Fernandez in an upstairs bedroom. Fernandez’s father, Manuel Fernandez, died at the scene. His mother, Nemesia, was taken to Sunrise Hospital, where she is still being treated.

No other details were released.

Alfonso Fernandez was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Open Murder.