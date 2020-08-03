Report: Man accused of killing father told police he got ‘riled up’ while watching Steve Harvey show

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man facing a murder charge called his daughter and said “Daughter I think I killed my dad,” according to his arrest report.

Oris Jones, 67, was arrested Friday, July 31 for the death of his 92-year-old father, Richard Jones. The two men lived together in a home in the 4800 block of Van Carol Drive, near Tropicana Avenue and Durango Drive in southwest Las Vegas.

Oris Jones and his daughter Courtney Jones both called 911 to report the elderly man was injured just before midnight on Friday. Courtney Jones, who was not at the home, told police she had received a call from her father who was concerned he had killed his father during an argument that got physical.

Richard Jones was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said Jones suffered multiple contusions to his head and cuts on his left ear.

According to the arrest report, Jones told police he was watching a Steve Harvey show with his father and got “riled up” when the older man began speaking badly about Harvey and bald-headed men. Oris said he hit his father. He also added that recently his father had “started to chant about the devil and not God.”

Oris Jones had also sought the help of a neighbor after allegedly hitting his father. That neighbor told police Jones had knocked on his door and while they both walked to the house, Jones said, “I think I might go to jail,” the report said.

Police noted, in the report, Jones’ hands were swollen and there were blood stains on his shirt, jeans and shoes.

Jones is facing an open murder charge of a person over the age of 60. He is being held at the Clark County Detention Center.