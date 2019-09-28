Report: Man accused of abusing children threatened to kill wife and was in possession of child pornography

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are still actively searching for Devon Banks. The 23-year-old is accused of physically and sexually abusing children.

According to a warrant report, Metro Police had their first run-in with Banks on June 6 when they responded to a domestic dispute between him and his wife.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Banks holding a homemade knife. Officers demanded that he drop his gun and he listened. Patrol officers arrested Banks and transported him to the Clark County Detention Center.

Banks was charged with coercion with force and assault with a deadly weapon. The wife told officers that for the past four years, her relationship with Banks had been abusive.

Days later, after Banks arrest, the wife told police she looked at his cell phone and noticed that he had several drafts in his Gmail, and when she opened them up, she found child pornography. However, it turns out that is why Banks and his wife were arguing before police arrived. When the woman was asked why she didn’t tell them this sooner, she said it was because she was “out of it ” and had “head fog.”

She also told police she found two electronic devices with child porn when she was packing her things to leave him, the report said. According to the wife, the children looked as young as 8 or 7 years old.

To read the full warrant report below:

After all of the porn was found, officers interviewed the children in the house, and that is when they learned Banks had allegedly sexually assaulted and abused numerous children. One of the children abused even has autism.

Banks, who’s still on the run, faces the following charges:

Sexual assault against a victim under 14

3 counts of lewdness with a child under 14

Production of Child Pornography

2 Counts of Possession of Child Pornography

3 Counts of Child neglect

Anyone with information about Banks’ location should call the police.