LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Magic Johnson, whose business empire includes a piece of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Burger King and Starbucks franchises, is looking to buy a part of the Raiders, according to a report.

Semafor, a business and financial information website, says that Johnson has been assembling a team of investors in recent weeks for a minority slice of the Raiders.

The Raiders are owned by the family of the late Al Davis, and sources said Johnson’s group “was conducting due diligence with the team.”

The purchase would be for a minority stake; in August, Forbes reported that owner Mark Davis, Al Davis’ son and the majority owner, had received an offer for a minority stake that valued the Raiders at $6.5 billion, a record for a professional sports franchise.

Semafor said it could not reach Johnson or his representatives for comment.

But the report said Johnson has long wanted to own a piece of the NFL team. He became especially enamored with the Raiders when the franchise was in Los Angeles with star players like Marcus Allen and Howie Long and won a Super Bowl in 1984, the piece said.