Report looks at Metro’s efforts to improve relationship between officers and community

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Summer protests called for law enforcement to improve policing efforts, training, and public engagement.

A recent report shares how efforts by Metro’s foundation are making an impact toward creating positive relationships with the community.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation has been in the valley for more than 20 years. The foundation raises money from private businesses to help support its community programs.

Over the holidays, Metro officers gave out 3,000 turkey dinners.

Programs such as a little league in the Bolden Area command which the foundation says helped decrease violent crime by 86% in that neighborhood once the games started.

Some of the other programs include youth soccer and hockey teams.

“One of the players on the soccer team this past year was given a college scholarship to play soccer. And that player more than likely wouldn’t have gone to college if it had not been for this little league that police officers are the coaches and participating in that league,” said Tom Kovach, LVMPD Foundation.

The officers are working to uplift the neighborhoods they serve each day.

“We are doing a lot of innovative work when it comes to serving communities of color. In particular, to help them have a better understanding that police are here to help you and help your communities. A real partnership between us and the communities, residents, and our officers are required to make our communities as safe as they can possibly be,” Kovach said.

The foundation is also investing money into the department’s new training facility due to open at the end of the year.

To donate or for more information visit this link. Federal Tax ID Number 88-0429730. You can also stay up to date with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation’s events, programs and initiatives.