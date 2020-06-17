Report: Las Vegas water quality surpasses federal, state water standards

The fire is burning across from Echo Bay on Lake Mead. (KLAS-TV)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The annual water quality report for the Las Vegas Water District shows that its water is safe to drink and — in some cases — surpasses state and federal standards.

“Efficiently providing high-quality drinking water for Southern Nevada is our top priority,” said John Entsminger, LVVWD and Southern Nevada Water Authority (SNWA) General Manager.

According to a news release from the district, In 2019, water quality scientists conducted nearly than 302,000 analyses on more than 56,000 water samples taken from Lake Mead, from storage reservoirs and 367 sampling stations throughout the water distribution system.

Scientists monitor for 91 regulated contaminants such as lead, arsenic and copper. They also monitor 75 unregulated contaminants.

Most of the test results are reported in parts per billion (ppb) as the unit of measurement. One part per billion is similar to:

One pinch of salt in 10 tons of potato chips

One inch in 16,000 miles

All Las Vegas Valley Water District customers will receive a copy of the Water Quality Report through the mail and it is also available online. The agency provides water to 1.5 million people.