LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas was the second most popular moving destination in 2022, according to Penske Truck Rental’s Top Moving Destinations list.

Penske Truck Rental announced the top 10 cities that received the most inbound one-way consumer rentals in 2022. Las Vegas stayed in the No. 2 position from 2021 as well as Houston, Texas in the No. 1 spot. Here is the full list for 2022:

1) Houston, TX

2) Las Vegas, NV

3) Orlando, FL

4) Phoenix, AZ

5) Atlanta, GA

6) Charlotte, NC

7) Dallas, TX

8) Jacksonville, FL

9) San Antonio, TX

10) Austin, TX

Las Vegas was also previously ranked as the No. 1 destination in 2020, according to Penske. Penske also noted that according to the US Census Bureau, 27.3 million Americans moved in 2022 which is about 4% more than in 2021.