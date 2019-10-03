Report: Las Vegas Jiu-Jitsu owner made numerous advances, sent nude photo to teen student

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The owner of a local Jiu-Jitsu studio was inappropriate many times with one of his underage students, according to an arrest report released Wednesday. From June 2019-September 2019, Justin Calhoun made numerous advances toward the teen who’s under the age of 14.

Metro Police said 43-year-old first started in June/July when he allegedly touched the girl’s bare buttocks while he was training her at his Battle Born Jiu-Jitsu studio. The report said during the incident, Calhoun also used his fingers to touch her vagina.

The girl told police there was another incident like the one just described in early September. She said she was training with Calhoun when he held her leg with his hands and laid his head near her private parts. She told police he intensely begin to sniff her vagina.

On Sept. 21, while the young lady was at Battle Born Jiu-Jitsu she told police Calhoun observed and commented on the volleyball shorts she was wearing. She said she forgot her training uniform, but Calhoun still wanted to wrestle with her. Afterward, the report said Calhoun sent her a Snapchat message thanking her for wearing the shorts.

Calhoun also asked her to post a photo of her in her volleyball shorts on to Instagram. He told her if she didn’t do it, he would send her a nude picture of himself, the report said.

The teen said Calhoun had sent her nude photos before through Snapchat. The last photo she saw of him nude was on Sept. 23. She said he sent a nude photo of himself on a bed, and the photo had “Do you mind” written across it.

Calhoun was arrested and charged with the following: