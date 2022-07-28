LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A North Las Vegas man with a lengthy criminal record is facing several charges after a standoff with police that started with a violent family confrontation, according to an arrest report.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they received multiple calls on Sunday, July 24, about an incident on the 1700 block of Otto Merida Avenue after a suspect, now identified as Raul Quezada, was seen pointing a gun at people in the home.

When officers arrived they identified four adults and several children as young as six months old, who were all at the home at the time but were able to safely leave.

The Metro police SWAT team also responded to the home due to reports that Quezada was armed.

Police stated that a man and two women were able to get out of the home safely through bedroom windows with the help of the SWAT team.

The report stated that one of the women told police that Quezada had pointed a gun at her and fired a round in her direction.

The woman then told investigators that she asked her daughter to call the police.

She then ran and hid in a locked bathroom with his sister and waited for the police to arrive.

During an interview with police, the woman claimed that Quezada was angry that her grandchild had broken his phone.

The report indicates that a second man who was at the home at the time told police that he saw Quezada wave a gun at several of the children in the home along with a 19-year-old woman. The man then said he was able to grab the woman and hide in a locked bedroom with her. The two later escaped with the children through a bedroom window and drove away, according to the report.

Quezada is a convicted felon for several offenses that include, robbery, battery, theft, and drug trafficking over the course of nearly 30 years, according to the report.

Due to his criminal history, SWAT officers issued a search warrant and ordered Quezada to exit the home. After more than 20 minutes inside, Quezada exited the home unarmed and was taken into custody without incident.

Inside the home, police discovered that a bullet had hit a kitchen widow and the living room ceiling.

One 9mm casing was also located outside near the front door of the home. The gun was eventually located under a mattress in the living room.

Raul Quezada arrested on July 24, 2022 (Credit: LVMPD)

Quezada is facing several charges which are listed below.