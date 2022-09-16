LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Golden Knights owner Bill Foley is head of a group looking to purchase a soccer team in the English Premier League, according to a published report.

The Irish Times said in a Friday story that Foley, 77, is leading a consortium in talks to purchase AFC Bournemouth, based in Boscombe, a suburb of Dorset, England.

The story said Foley’s group is offering slightly more than $171 million in the deal. If the sale goes through it would mean “more than half the Premier League’s clubs have minority or majority US shareholders,” the report said.

According to the story, Maxim Demin has been sole owner of the team since 2019. He is thought to be “open to selling after appointing the US-based firm Montminy & Co to identify potential buyers or investors.”

A request seeking comment from Foley was not immediately returned.