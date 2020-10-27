Report indicates Las Vegas Sands considering sale of Strip casinos

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A report by Bloomberg indicates the Las Vegas Sands Corp. is exploring the sale of its casinos in Las Vegas.

The Monday report cites sources “with knowledge of the matter,” and suggests CEO Sheldon Adelson’s company is in private talks regarding the sale of the Venetian, the Palazzo and the Sands Expo Convention Center.

Related Content Las Vegas Sands releases results for 3rd quarter report; weekend market seems to be surging

The properties would likely sell for an estimated $6 billion, Bloomberg said. The report indicates that a Sands representative confirmed “early talks” regarding the sale.

Adelson told investors last week the Las Vegas recovery is well underway, and that weekend occupancy at Sands local properties have been as high as 70%.

Las Vegas Sands President Robert Goldstein says there are still some big challenges before conventions and large groups will return to the city. The biggest factor they point to is Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s group and size restrictions.