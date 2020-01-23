Report: ‘I was driving drunk and I think I hit someone’ woman told police after deadly crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The woman accused of driving the wrong way and causing a crash that killed a 45-year-old man told police, “I think I was on the wrong side of the road but I don’t know,” according to her arrest report.

Ciera Brawer, 20, is facing a charge of DUI resulting in death.

The crash happened on Jan. 17 around 2 a.m. on the airport connector, near the Sunset Road northbound off ramp.

According to Nevada Highway Patrol, Brawer was driving southbound in the northbound lanes when she stuck a Chevy Cruz driven by Christopher Garcia. He died at the scene. When troopers arrived at the crash scene, Brawer was trapped in her car but conscious and talking.

Christopher Garcia, 45, was killed in the crash on Jan. 17, 2020.

The report said she initially denied she had been drinking alcohol but later admitted she had some wine. The trooper noted her speech “was very slurred.”

Brawer was booked in absentia into Clark County Detention Center because she had to undergo surgery for her injuries.